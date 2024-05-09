"Anyone with concerns over 20mph restrictions should contact us" - border council

It's all a part of a 'listening' review of the controversial 20mph speed limit policy that has been called by the Welsh Government.

Wrexham Council, which includes communities bordering Shropshire, has asked for people to email it to make the case for ending specific routes.

But they warn that the 20mph limits can't be speedily scrapped because they need to go through the necessary procedures first.

The 20mph speed restrictions were introduced on restricted roads throughout Wales in September last year with the aims of reducing collisions and severe injuries, encouraging more people to walk and cycle, make streets safer and help to improve our health and well-being.