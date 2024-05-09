Controversial plan to convert youth centre into homes thrown out by planners

Back in November last year Anna Majkowska lodged a planning application with Powys County Council to convert the property on Howell Drive into two homes with the associated works.

Mrs Majkowska said: “The proposal is to convert the property to residential to create a home for my family.”

The first part of her proposal was to convert part of the building into a three-bedroom home with space to create a garden.

The second phase would be to “maintain and preserve” the rest of the building with the “potential” to convert it into a second property in the future.

Concerns were raised at the time about the youth centre’s future.