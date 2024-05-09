Shropshire Star
Close

Controversial plan to convert youth centre into homes thrown out by planners

A controversial plan to convert a youth centre into homes has been thrown out by planners.

Plus
By Elgan Hearn
Published
Plans to convert Welshpool youth centre into homes have been rejected by Powys planners. From Google Streetview.

Back in November last year Anna Majkowska lodged a planning application with Powys County Council to convert the property on Howell Drive into two homes with the associated works.

Mrs Majkowska said: “The proposal is to convert the property to residential to create a home for my family.”

The first part of her proposal was to convert part of the building into a three-bedroom home with space to create a garden.

The second phase would be to “maintain and preserve” the rest of the building with the “potential” to convert it into a second property in the future.

Concerns were raised at the time about the youth centre’s future.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular