Police and Crime Commissioner urged to focus on improving officer morale
The region's police and crime commissioner has been urged to focus on improving officer morale, following his re-election.
Plus
Published
Last week the Conservative John Campion was elected for a third time as Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for West Mercia.
In the wake of his election success West Mercia's Police Federation has extended its congratulations – and said it hopes to meet with Mr Campion to outline priorities for his coming term.
The chair of the police fed, Steve Butler, said there should be focus on improving police officer morale and wellbeing.