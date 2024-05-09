Shropshire Star
Pulled-up rope leaves three trapped in Snowdonia mine

Cavers have been reminded to always take their own equipment with them after three people became stuck in Welsh mine this week.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated
The mine in Snowdonia where the cavers were trapped (picture: North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation)

The group who had been exploring the Croesor-Rhosydd mines in Snowdonia (Eryri) when they became trapped after the rope they had used to descend into the mine had been pulled up by another group of explorers.

North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation (NWCRO) said 'very tired team members' were called out on midnight, May 6 following a full day's practice at the same location.

They were assisted by Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team.

