WH Smith reveals Shrewsbury will be among locations for new in-store Toys R Us

WH Smith, which has already opened nine Toys R Us shop-in-shops as part of its retail partnership with the brand, is to open another 30 of the concessions by the end of August.

The next wave of 17 will be launched nationwide within the next two months as the group looks to bring back a brand “known and loved since the mid-80s”.

Shrewsbury is on its list along with Hereford, Leamington Spa and Fosse Park in Leicester.

The firm’s move to open the first concessions last year marked a return for the children’s chain following its collapse more than six years ago.

Toys R Us went bust in February 2018, shutting the doors on all its 100 shops and resulting in the loss of more than 2,000 jobs.

It announced plans for a relaunch in October 2022, before striking an exclusive deal with WH Smith for concessions in the UK.

Sean Toal, high street managing director at WH Smith, said: “I have seen first-hand how positively our customers have responded to the new ranges.

“Many tell me it feels like a back to the future moment – a brand they had known and loved since the mid-80s which is back to deliver the magic to a whole new generation of families.”

He added: “Not only is this an exceptionally exciting time for our colleagues and customers, but we’re also proud to be bucking the trend by continuing to invest in the UK high street.”

Other stores which will be home to Toys R Us include Guildford and Sutton in Surrey, Salisbury, Nottingham, Hastings, Halifax, Lancaster and Taunton.