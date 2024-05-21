Maynard’s Farm, an artisan curer and producer of specialist pork products owned by Fiona and Rob Cunningham, catered for a canapés and drinks party for 100 guests, following the summit, which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted.

The caterers crafted a menu incorporating British and local produce, including Maynard’s sausages and bacon, Shropshire salumi, Townsend Farm’s apple juice, British watercress, Chalk Stream trout, local asparagus, Jersey royals, and locally grown wild garlic.

Fiona, Director at Maynard’s Farm, said “We were absolutely delighted to have been invited to cater at 10 Downing Street following the Farm to Fork Summit, helping to shine a light on independent farm shops and British farmers and the work we do within the local community’.

Based near Weston-Under-Redcastle in the village of Prees Green, Maynard’s have been named Rick Stein Superhero’s and have been supplying the Rick Stein Deli for over 15 years, as well as supplying a wide range of restaurants including Dishoom.

The Farm Shop situated on the A49 between Whitchurch and Shrewsbury, focuses on serving high-quality artisan produce.

Fiona’s catering work ranges from Hodnet Hall Gardens where they co-run the tea rooms, stylish relaxed weddings, as well as serving gourmet burgers from a van at food festivals and events, hog roasts, plus creative cuisine at small film shoots and shoot lunches and picnics.

The couple also run two beautiful holiday let barn conversions situated on-site, named The Barn and The Tractor Shed in which farmstead and foodie luxury awaits, right on the farm shops’ doorstep and surrounded with scenic Shropshire countryside.