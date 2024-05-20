Bishops Castle sheep market to change day from July 5

Halls Auctioneers, who run the livestock market, have taken the decision to revert to the traditional Friday morning time slot following discussions with sheep farmers and buyers.

Auctioneer and Halls director James Evans will lead a team comprising David Bryan-Jones, Bishops Castle office manager, Jonny Dymond, Shrewsbury Auction Centre manager, Henry Hyde and Tom Jarman at the Bishops Castle sheep sales, which will begin at 9.30am.

July 5 has been chosen to launch the Friday market to coincide with the new season for Welsh Marches lamb.

“Having discussed at length with farmers and buyers the timing of our weekly sheep sale at Bishops Castle, we feel the time is right to revert to a Friday morning,” said James.

“Our sheep sales in the town always used to be on Friday until about a decade ago, and it appears this day of the week is more convenient for everyone.

“Strong buyer support has been promised which is encouraging news for farmers selling their lambs and sheep in Bishops Castle and for us as auctioneers. We appreciate the feedback that we have received from everybody associated with the market.

“We shall be contacting all our existing clients to notify them of the change and hope news of the change spreads to attract even more entries and buyers to the market which serves a wide area of South Shropshire and Mid Wales.”

Halls’ popular autumn breeding sheep sales at Love Lane, Bishops Castle will be held on, Friday, September 6 and Saturday, October 5.

For further information about sheep sales change, contact James on 07581 552438.