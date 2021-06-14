Supporters are out in force to roar on Welsh dragons

Welsh fans kicking off their Euro Championships at The Tavern in Chirk Welsh fans kicking off their Euro Championships at The Tavern in Chirk Welsh fans kicking off their Euro Championships at The Tavern in Chirk

Having reached the semi-final of the competition five years ago, Wales hoped for a positive start to this year's tournament against Switzerland.

And fans at the decorated Chirk Tavern pub on Holyhead Road were able to watch it in front of a 75" inch TV, with a choice of sitting outside in the sun or under the roof inside.

Mike Jones, from Market Drayton, was one of thousands watching the game in favour of the Welsh Dragon.

He said the "rollercoaster" match, which saw his team in red go 2-1 down before the Swiss second was ruled offside – resulting in a draw – was well worth the wait.

The 58-year-old, originally from Wrexham, said: "My heart was in my mouth when that second went in for the Swiss.

"When we went 1-0 down I believed we would come back some how but a second would have been too much.

"If we can build on that and maybe have some magic from our Gareth against Turkey I think we've got a chance of going through."

He added: "It was great seeing our boys belt out the national anthem as they did.

"It has been a long wait for this tournament and what with the pandemic and all, I think the whole of the United Kingdom really needs a reason to come together.