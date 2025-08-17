A play examining modern motherhood and masculinity will be on at a Builth Wells venue

Inter Alia (15 'as live') will be performed at the Wyeside Arts Centre on Thursday, September 4 at 7pm.

Jessica Parks is a smart Crown Court Judge at the top of her career.

Behind the robe, she is a karaoke fiend, a loving wife and a supportive parent.

When an event threatens to throw her life completely off balance, can she hold her family upright?

Writer Suzie Miller and director Justin Martin reunite following their global phenomenon Prima Facie, with this searing examination of modern motherhood and masculinity.

The play runs for 120 minutes

Tickets are £13.50 for adults and £12 for concessions and all tickets are subject to a 50p administration fee.

They can be booked online at wyeside.ticketsolve.com, by calling 01982 552555 or by emailing boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk

For further information on this and other shows visit www.wyeside.co.uk