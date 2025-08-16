The show will be at the Albert Hall on Saturday, September 20 at 7.30pm.

Legends of Motown is a high energy tribute show jam packed with all of Motown’s biggest hits, with stunning vocals and amazing live band, celebrating the music of the iconic and timeless Motown era.

Undoubtedly the golden era of music, the show pays tribute to the legendary artists that appeared on the Motown label at that time.

Get ready to be wowed with a song list that won’t fail to have you up and out of your seats and dancing in the aisles.

Make it a night to remember with the music authentic to the Motown label from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Temptations, Jimmy Ruffin and many more!

Tickets are £20 for adults and £16 for under 16’s plus fees and showgoers can sit wherever they like as there is unreserved seating.

Tickets are available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk or call 0300 102 4255 and for more information visit www.thealberthall.co.uk