Popular Telford pub and restaurant goes up for sale

A popular pub and Mongolian-style barbecue restaurant in Telford has gone on the market.

By Megan Jones
Published

The Compasses Inn, home of Jenko's Barbeque in Ketley, Telford, has been put up for sale. 

The popular Mongolian-style barbecue is known for its 'warrior' chefs who use long wooden swords to serve customers food cooked on a large hot griddle.

The Compasses Inn, home of Jenko's Barbeque in Ketley, Telford, has been put up for sale. Photo: Sidney Phillips
And now, the pub is on the lookout for a new owner, as the freehold goes up for sale for £535,000. 

The listing, by agents Sidney Phillips, said the turnover for the year ending March 2025 was around £390,000 exc VAT. 

The Compasses Inn, home of Jenko's Barbeque in Ketley, Telford, has been put up for sale. Photo: Sidney Phillips
Agents called the restaurant a "character property with log cabin addition" set in a "busy location at the heart of Telford". 

The full listing is available to view online at sidneyphillips.co.uk/business-detail/92127 and enquiries can be made by phoning the agents on 01981 250333.

