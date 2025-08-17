Popular Telford pub and restaurant goes up for sale

The Compasses Inn, home of Jenko's Barbeque in Ketley, Telford, has been put up for sale.

The popular Mongolian-style barbecue is known for its 'warrior' chefs who use long wooden swords to serve customers food cooked on a large hot griddle.

The Compasses Inn, home of Jenko's Barbeque in Ketley, Telford, has been put up for sale. Photo: Sidney Phillips

And now, the pub is on the lookout for a new owner, as the freehold goes up for sale for £535,000.

The listing, by agents Sidney Phillips, said the turnover for the year ending March 2025 was around £390,000 exc VAT.

Agents called the restaurant a "character property with log cabin addition" set in a "busy location at the heart of Telford".

The full listing is available to view online at sidneyphillips.co.uk/business-detail/92127 and enquiries can be made by phoning the agents on 01981 250333.