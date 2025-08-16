A village which has held an annual show for over 150 years will present the 2025 event on Bank Holiday Monday, August 25 2025

Eardisley Show near Kington will start at pm at the usual venue Sheepcroft Field, Eardisley.

There will also be a tractor run in the morning which will leave the show field at 10am prompt and return at the opening of the show at 1pm.

There will be domestic, horticultural, flower and children’s classes plus tea and cakes in the Village Hall, as in previous years.

Schedules are available in The New Strand/Eardisley Post Office and Village Shop.

There will also be the popular fun dog show, dog agility, a craft tent, tradestands, children’s races, vintage vehicles, a steam engine, a Tug of War and a clay pigeon shoot, together with various other attractions. There will also be a licensed bar and refreshments.

General Enquiries to Liz Preece (Secretary) - 07779 077676 or 01544 327276.

Tractor Run details please contact Stuart Anthony - 07836 612691.

Clay Pigeon Enquiries to Mike White - 07587 625861

Dog Show Enquiries -Amanda Wyatt on 07483 824013

Craft Tent Enquiries – Anita Skyrme on 07977 141055