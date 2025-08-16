The story of the wild school boy Rich Jenkins, son of a boozy miner and an English teacher who recognised his talent, Philip Burton.

It is a moving, untold story of how Rich Jenkins became Richard Burton, the biggest star Wales has ever produced.

The film will be screened at Brilley Village Hall at 7.30pm on September 4.

Tickets are £5 and to book or for enquiries call 01544 327227 or visit www.pay-brilley.co.uk