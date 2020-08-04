National Express coaches serving Shropshire routes return

Aberystwyth has been added back on to the National Express network, and the 409 service will run twice a day each way between Aberystwyth and London via Llanidloes, Newtown, Welshpool, Telford, Shrewsbury and Birmingham .

The route has been reintroduced as part of the operator’s return to the road after a three-month suspension in response to Covid-19.

Chris Hardy, managing director of National Express UK Coach, explains: “Our iconic white fleet restarted services on July 1, running at a reduced frequency with a focus on major towns and cities.

“Overall demand and bookings have been really positive and the level of requests for travel has meant we can now also add Aberystwyth back on the network.

“We’re working hard to help people enjoy the summer safely and will continue to add new services and increase frequency on existing routes.

“Our significant Covid-secure measures including reduced capacity, temperature screening and additional air conditioning filters, allow customers to travel in confidence. And we’ve also introduced the option to amend the date, time and journey origin and destination free of charge if circumstances change.

“It’s great to be back on the road and playing our part in getting the country safely moving again by providing a safe option for those who have no alternative to public transport.”