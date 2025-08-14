Moreton Hall students celebrate exceptional A-Level results

A-Level Results 2025 Key Highlights:

Students at Moreton Hall are celebrating a magnificent year of A-Level outcomes. The results have again defied media predictions, with our girls achieving 50% A* to A, almost double the national average and 26% A* which is more than 2.5 times the national average, showcasing Moreton Hall students' continued outstanding performance.

An impressive 100% of students will now be preparing for university, many of them heading to the most competitive Russell Group institutions.

Moreton Hall students with Mr Brewer, Principal

Amongst the numerous individual triumphs, Beatrice who joined Moreton Hall in Year 9, achieved a clean sweep of A* in English Literature, History, French and EPQ. Beatrice is off to Edinburgh University to study French and English Literature.

Romilly also achieved an impressive suite of A* in Biology, Chemistry and Fine Art. Romilly, who literally received her results enroute to her gap year placement at Epsom School in Malaysia, will take up her place at Queen’s Belfast next year to study Food Science and Nutrition. Romilly’s twin sister Eliza, who also joined Moreton Hall in Year 7, achieved an impressive array of results with A* in Maths and Fine Art and grade A in Physics.

Eliza will join Beatrice at Edinburgh University to study Astrophysics. As a trio Beatrice, Romily and Eliza have lit up our school theatre with their dazzling performing art skills in many a school show as well as the twins forming part of our winning 2024 National Champion Lacrosse team.

Alice continues to fly the flag for girls in STEM with A* in Maths and Physics as well as grade A in both Further Maths and Chemistry. With an additional A* in her EPQ project, Alice will read Integrated Design Engineering at the University of Bath. We are delighted that Rebecca will be studying Psychology at Durham University following her success at the Minds Underground Psychology Olympiad where she achieved an overall 29th out of 4000 international entrants.

After a successful Art Foundation Course, Holly now moves on to study Medicine at Oxford University.

International success stories include Cara who achieved a full house of A* grades in Biology, Maths, Further Maths, Chemistry and EPQ. Cara will be studying Medicine at Nottingham University. We have no doubt that Cara will continue to shine in her academic pursuits as well as on the hockey pitch with her GB Pathway success which she has impressively balanced throughout her time at Moreton Hall.

Cara’s Cambridge English Proficiency Test score of 100% will put her in good stead for life at university. Anna who joined Moreton Hall in Year 9 will head off to the University of Bristol to study Artificial Intelligence. With a band 8 in her IELTS, Anna will no doubt do brilliantly on her university journey beyond Moreton's gates.

With Moreton Hall’s Next Steps Careers team assisting each student in discovering the appropriate course for their individual interests and aptitudes, the diverse array of subjects selected this year encompasses STEM, Creative Arts, Business Management and Modern Foreign Languages.

Principal Michael Brewer commented: “Beneath these truly incredible headlines, there is a simple story of a school where students, families, and staff enjoy working together to ensure each girl finds her own path to success. The results of empowering and supporting these exceptional young women speak for themselves.”