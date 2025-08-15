Oswald’s Trail Sponsored Walk supporting The Movement Centre

The walk to raise funds for the Movement Centre followed the route designed by the Oswestry Rambler’s Association. Participants setting off from Wilfred Owen Green were given the choice of walking 10 or 12.5 miles.

The weather was perfect for walking, cool and cloudy in the morning but as the day wore on the sun came out and some very warm walkers were happy to get to the half way point on the Racecourse, to be met by Curtis Langley, from the Movement Centre, and Rotarians for welcome cups of tea and delicious cakes made by Fiona Jones. Although final figures are not yet in, the event has raised about £1,700 for the Movement Centre’s funds. Our thanks to walkers and runners for their support and to Grum for the wonderful photos.

Ready to Start

Apart from a few wrong turns, and a diversion because of a bull in a field, the walk went very well, and safely. A team from St Johns Ambulance was in attendance in case of any accidents or injuries, one of the team driving around round the course on a motor bike which could get to more inaccessible places. Happily their services were not required, but the club was very grateful for their help and advice.

Walkers

At the finishing point runners and walkers received a certificate and a very special badge. The Rotary club organised a ‘Design a Badge’ competition for the event with the children of Our Lady and St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School in Oswestry. There were some fabulous entries but the overall winner was John Paul [year 3/4], although there were runners up and highly commended prizes. Their prizes, Booka bookshop vouchers, were presented at morning assembly by Rotarians Ian and Rhian before the end of the Summer term.

This event is now firmly entrenched in the Oswestry Annual Event Calendar, and planning is already in place for next year which will be on the 2 August 2026. So if you would like to enjoy a lovely summer day walk in the beautiful surrounds of Oswestry, get your walking boots on and look out for next year’s booking forms!

The Rotary Team

The Winning Badge