Taxi driver issued with warning

The application for Joint Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Drivers Licence was eventually approved following a meeting of Powys County Council's Taxi Licensing sub committee which was held at Neuadd Brycheiniog in Brecon on August 20 .

The meeting was held in secret session under the Local Government Act 1972 which excluded the public and press as the council believe disclosing the the information would not be in the public interest.

Minutes of the meeting show the applicant, known as “RB” was represented by a solicitor.

The solicitor explained to the panel of three councillors, the circumstances surrounding the driving offences that had been committed and identified by the DVLA (Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency).

The sub-committee chaired by Councillor Hywel Lewis said that they were “concerned” that the applicant had not informed the licensing officer of the offence – as taxi drivers are required to do.

After withdrawing to consider the application the trio of councillors which included Councillor Jon Williams and Roger Williams decided: “To grant the application subject to a warning about the importance of reporting any offences in the future.”

They considered “on balance” that RB remained a “fit and proper person” to hold a taxi licence.