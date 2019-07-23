Prospective MP says Shropshire links are vital

The 34-year-old was chosen as the prospective Parliamentary candidate for the area this weekend after Mr Davies said he would not stand at the next election.

If successful in an election it would be a return to work in the area where he grew up.

He lives in Llanfair Caereinion with his wife and two young children but works in London, in the Government's Brexit office.

Between 2015 and 2017 he was MP for Cardiff North.

He said Shropshire and Powys were inextricably linked.

"Health is the leading example of this," he said.

"Montgomeryshire looks to Shropshire for both is district general hospital and accident and emergency and I am keen to work with Shropshire MPs to enhance and maintain services."

"I also want to work with both Westminster and the Welsh government on transport links. Our MP, Glyn Davies and AM Russell George worked tirelessly to bring the Newtown bypass to fruition."

Mr Williams said there was an obsession with south Wales and the M4 corridor.

"The north south transport links in Wales are terrible and it is so frustrating," he said.

But he stressed that the problems of transport east to west were just as important.

"North Wales looks to Liverpool and south Wales to London while we in mid Wales look to Birmingham and of course Shropshire.

"We need to look at strengthening not just the road links but also the railway links. These don't have to be huge, expensive improvements.

"We don't need to have a double line from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth but if we put in a couple of passing loops it would increase the number of services that could run no end.

"We need to look at quick and easy fixes as well as long term changes."

The digital infrastructure is something Mr Williams is keen to make a priority and says again small wins would improve mid Wales' link with the rest of the world.

"We need to look at the problems of rurality and invest in our digital infrastructure. There are pilot projects to be bid for. I would like to be able to say that I helped make it possible for someone to work as easily from their office at home in Llanfair Caereinion as from London or Japan," he said.

Mr Williams paid tribute to the sitting MP.

"When I was MP for Cardiff north and we sat in the Commons together we tended to agree on most things," he said.

"Glyn has been involved in local and national government for so many years that I will certainly be going to him for his advice and experience. I am sure that he will be on my 'friends and family' list of most called telephone numbers.