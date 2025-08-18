Herefordshire and Mid Wales motorcycle group raises money for Wales Air Ambulance

The Herefordshire and Mid Wales Section of the Vintage Motor Cycle Club recently presented a cheque for £500 to Wales Air Ambulance.

The money was collected during various events run by the section. There were two main events that contributed to the £500. One was the Chairman Terry Pickering’s barbecue at his home and all members put money into a collection.

The second is an annual riding event called Herefordshire on the Edge. Members have to plot a route around the edge of Herefordshire plus dipping into surrounding counties sometimes.

They are given a list of locations (waypoints) which are usually buried in deepest countryside and they have to plot a route to visit as many as possible.

Each location has a question associated with it and members have to find the answer at the location.

The more locations visited, then the higher the award presented i..e. gold, silver etc. We usually have over a hundred riders. Most are local but some come from all over the UK and a few from Holland.

A spokesperson for the club said; “We decided on Wales Air Ambulance as it is close to our heart.

“If a motorcyclist is injured in an accident then they are often the organisation that will come out to take them to hospital.

“Motorcyclists are much more vulnerable than car drivers and therefore more likely to be injured when things go wrong. Wales Air Ambulance needs more than £11M a year to run, so they need a lot of contributions to keep going.

“I believe that this is the first year we have contributed to Wales Air Ambulance. Other charities have benefited in previous years.”

The club has over 10,000 members and caters for riders who have motorcycles over 25 years of age. Some own motorcycles that are well over a hundred years old.