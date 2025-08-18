Crowning achievement: Mid Wales teen wins Miss Teen Earth UK 2025

Scarlett has raised over £4,000 for various charities, and says: “I have plans to expand that figure”. She is in contact with another charitable organisation which recycles items sending them to developing countries to help struggling youngsters with their sight issues, hopefully opening opportunities for them with their education.

Scarlett says: “As a girl from the United Kingdom, I feel deeply passionate about protecting our planet, I believe we all share a responsibility to preserve its beauty and resources for future generations.

"Growing up surrounded by the green landscapes of my country, I’ve always felt a strong connection to nature, which has inspired my commitment to sustainability and environmental advocacy. Being chosen to represent the UK at Miss Teen Earth in Peru is both an honour and an incredible opportunity to amplify my voice on a global stage.

"I’m proud to stand for a greener future and to join other young women from around the world who are just as passionate about making a difference.”

Scarlett Davies crowned Miss Teen Earth UK. Photo: Catherine Dekker

