Telford man accused of £595k romance fraud and scamming six women over 15 years

Marc Cole-Jones, of Church Grove, Donnington appeared before magistrates in Warrington on Monday.

He was charged with 22 counts of fraud by false representation.

The 52-year-old, also known as Marc Cole, Marcus Cole-Jones and Marc Sands, did not enter a plea.

Cheshire Police said the charges follow a detailed investigation by detectives from their economic crime unit and relate to romance fraud allegations involving six women from Cheshire, Lancashire, Shropshire, Warwickshire, Manchester and the West Midlands, which are reported to have occurred between 2009 and 2024.

The total value of the offences is £595,791.41, the court was told.

Cole-Jones was bailed to appear at Chester Crown Court on Monday, September 15.