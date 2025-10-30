The five 'happiest' places to live in Shropshire revealed - with one ranked among Britain's cheeriest

Following a survey of 5,000 people, online retailer Furniturebox has compiled its annual list of the top happiest places in the country.

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the surroundings and green spaces, provision of good state schools and affordable housing, as well as access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions.

The company has declared Much Wenlock the happiest place to live in Shropshire, ranking 21st nationwide.

It means the historic market town has knocked last year's "happiest", Newport, off the top spot.

Much Wenlock has been named as the happiest place to live in Shropshire, ranking 21st nationwide

In fact, Newport has taken a tumble through Shropshire's rankings this year, with second place going to Whitchurch, Ludlow in third, Market Drayton in fourth, and Oswestry in fifth.

The retailer found that Much Wenlock offered a "picturesque and peaceful rural lifestyle" with a strong sense of community, historic charm, and convenient access to nearby towns and countryside.

The study also noted the "good" Ofsted ratings of Much Wenlock Primary School and William Brookes School, as well as commending the town's range of pubs, including The Fox and the Talbot Inn.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Much Wenlock is the happiest place to live in Shropshire.

“All 75 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a wonderful place to live, loved by visitors from all over the world.

“Most of the locations in the top 75 are not the most affluent in their localities and have access to some affordable housing, including Much Wenlock, which is very popular with families.

"The survey shows that the happiest places are not defined by wealth but by the quality of life within them.”

Find out the full list of the UK’s 75 happiest places in Furniturebox’s guide.