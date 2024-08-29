Second hay baler fire in a day as farm machinery 'fully destroyed' in Much Wenlock

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The latest incident happened at Spoonhill Farm in Much Wenlock.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the farm machinery was "fully destroyed" in the blaze.

A spokesman said: "At 6.34pm on Thursday, August 29, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as 'LGV Fire' in Much Wenlock.

"One baler fully destroyed by fire."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Much Wenlock and Telford. Operations and fire investigation officers were in attendance.

Crews used a hose reel jet, breathing apparatus, rakes and shovels to tackle the fire.

It comes after a hay baler sustained significant damage in Craven Arms earlier in the day.