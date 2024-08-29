Hay baler badly damaged in south Shropshire tractor fire
A tractor's hay baler was badly damaged in a fire in south Shropshire this afternoon.
The incident happened in Upper Norton, Craven Arms.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the farm machinery was "50 per cent involved" in fire, and that a hose reel jet, breathing apparatus, rakes and shovels were used to fully extinguish the blaze.
One fire engine from Church Stretton was sent to the scene after the call came in at around 4.39pm.