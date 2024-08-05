Performance venue that's 'punched above its weight' is back after four-year closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Edge Arts Centre in Much Wenlock, attached to William Brookes School, was forced to close before the pandemic, but following new management, had a soft opening last September and last month was fully reopened to the community.

And the volunteers that run the venue have said it is proving a huge hit, not just with the locals but also from some big name stars.

Sam Hughes, assistant manager at the Edge, said the venue is looking forward to a programme of big names not normally seen in such small performance centres.

The Edge Arts Centre, which has theatre space and cinema and bar area, that is now back open. Pictured is: Peter Neale (Manager, in glasses), and Sam Hughes Assistant Manager..

“We have experienced an incredible revival since we reopened last September,” he said. “I started volunteering around Christmas time, part time, and it has gone from strength to strength.