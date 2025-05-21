National recognition sought for Wenlock Olympian Games to protect tradition for future generations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last month, the Government announced that nominations will open this summer for traditions like the historic games in Shropshire to be officially recognised.

It came as the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) published its response to a public consultation that sought views on ensuring that the inventory features the broad spectrum of traditions that are still practiced across the UK, and after ratification of the 2003 UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in March.

The inventory is aiming to raise awareness about the traditional and historic events to help protect them for future generations.

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson has put the Wenlock Olympian Society/Wenlock Olympian Games forward to receive 'Inventory of Living Heritage' status and be recognised in the 'performing arts' section, in hope that it can be preserved for the future.

The Much Wenlock Olympian Games in 2018.

Dr William Penny Brookes founded the Wenlock Olympian Games in 1850. This would go on to inspire Pierre de Coubertin to set up the International Olympic Committee in 1894 and found the modern Olympic Games.

The Wenlock Olympian Games were held in October 1850 and featured a mixture of athletics as well as sports including quoits, football and cricket.

And, to this day, The Wenlock Olympian Games is still held every July.

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson MP said: "In 1850, Dr William Penny Brookes founded the modern Olympiad in Much Wenlock to inspire a generation to engage more in healthy physical and mental activity. Many generations later, the Wenlock Olympian Games continues to enjoy much success.

"It is fully deserving of a place in the nation-wide Inventory of Living Heritage. So, I look forward to nominating it for this national recognition when applications open in the summer."

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson visited Much Wenlock to discuss the future of the competition.

This year's sporting contest has had to be scaled back to just a road and race and indoor events due to the state of the town's athletics track.

A spokesperson for the Wenlock Olympian Society said: "The Wenlock Olympian Society continues to maintain the tradition established by its founder William Penny Brookes in 1850, of holding an annual Wenlock Olympian Games to promote physical and mental wellbeing.

"This year is the 139th Wenlock Olympian Games. These began in March with a mixture of arts events and will continue throughout 2025 with a wide-range of sporting events open to competitors of all ages and abilities.

"The society and William Penny Brookes are recognised internationally as the inspiration for the revival of the modern Olympic movement. As Pierre de Coubertin, founder of the International Olympic Committee said in 1897 'the Wenlock people alone have preserved and followed the true Olympian traditions'."