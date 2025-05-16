Craft fair for 'showing off' returns to town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Guild of Contemporary Craft’s popular ‘Showing Off’ event is being hosted by Much Wenlock’s Priory Hall on Saturday May 24 and Sunday May 25.

Crafters Amanda Hillier, Jenny O'Leary and Jane Murphy

Showcasing furniture, jewellery, glassware, ceramics and textiles, the fair will include exceptional items hand made by designer-makers from across the county.

“We’re thrilled to bring Showing Off back to this much-loved venue in Much Wenlock after our first and very successful show here last autumn,” said chair of the guild, Caroline Bennett. “Showing Off, which has been an annual show in Shropshire for many years, has found a new home here, with engaged audiences and a warm welcome from the town.

“We hope the crowds will come again to see some of the best and most beautiful works our county has to offer.”

The event opens at 10am and runs through to 5pm on Saturday and from 10am until 4pm on Sunday.

“We hope people will join us for a day that celebrates all that’s beautiful and handcrafted in our region,” added Caroline.

Priory Hall is on the Bull Ring. All visitors are welcome and entry is free.

All of the designer makers exhibiting in Showing Off are from the Shropshire Guild of Contemporary Craft. Find out more about their work at www.shropshireguild.co.uk. Discover more about the Priory Hall: https://www.muchwenlockprioryhall.co.uk/community/priory-hall-much-wenlock-13802/home