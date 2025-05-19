Man who made history for becoming Much Wenlock’s youngest ever mayor takes on the role once more

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Four years ago, aged just 28, Dan Thomas was first elected to serve the town. And now he has been handed the chains again following an official ceremony on Thursday (May 15).

He takes over from departing mayor, Councillor Marcus Themans.

It has been quite the week for Cllr Thomas. Last week, it was confirmed that the 32-year-old will lead the Conservative Group.

He replaces Lezley Picton, who led Shropshire Council from 2021. However, she decided not to stand in the this year’s elections.

Cllr Thomas, meanwhile, regained the Much Wenlock seat after picking up just over 50% of the vote.

“I’m pleased to have become the leader of what is an effective group of some very strong councillors who have a great depth of experience across a range of backgrounds,” said Cllr Thomas.

“The polling data from the General Election heralded that these local elections would be tough, but I am proud of what Lezley Picton and the previous administration achieved.

“I was also proud of how many Conservative councillors stood for re-election, compared to the general election when many MPs retired rather than face the electorate. Many of these former councillors did so much in their divisions, and it was a great shame to see them lose their seats due to national issues.”

Cllr Thomas has lived in Much Wenlock all of his life – only moving away when he did his sports sciece degree. Married to Sara and father to Eric, three, and Penelope, 18 months, he is a human resources director for a care company in south Shropshire.

“I was first elected to the Much Wenlock Town Council in 2018, where I wanted to add a bit of youth and enthusiasm to the town council of the time,” said Cllr Thomas.

“I certainly did that, working with others, we put in a path around the Gaskell Recreation Ground, meaning the elderly and disabled could navigate it easily. My father and made a Beacon which we have used for Beacon lighting community events such as the King’s Coronation, VE Day and more.”

With news that Councillor Alex Wagner, at the age of 24, is the deputy leader elect at Shropshire Council, there will be some young councillors in senior roles. Cllr Wagner was also elected the new Mayor of Shrewsbury on Monday (May 13) evening, making him what is believed to be the youngest person to hold the role in the town.

“I’m delighted to see more young people come forward – it was rare in 2018, but now it is a lot more common,” said Cllr Thomas.

“It is about balance. You need to build your career in your 20s because town and parish councillors don’t usually get paid, and meetings aren’t always at times which are convenient to work and home life.

“My work on the town council meant I was nationally recognised when I won the Young Councillor of the Year by the National Association of Local Councils, among all participants under the age of 30 across England and Wales.”

Meanwhile, long-serving Much Wenlock councillor Eric Humphries was presented with Freemon of the Town. He has been a town councillor for 30 years, been mayor three times, and has been Mace bearer.