Shropshire residents celebrate as Much Wenlock and Church Stretton neighbourhoods scoop huge lottery jackpot

Players living in Sheinton Street, Much Wenlock, have scooped up to £6,000 as their postcode was named as daily prize winners in the People’s Postcode Lottery on May 15.

The TF13 6HZ postcode is one of 20 daily winners across the UK.

Just three days later, players living in All Stretton, Church Stretton, took home the big prize as their postcode (SY6 6HN) was named as the daily winner.

People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.