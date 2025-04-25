Lucky Telford street wins daily People’s Postcode Lottery jackpot with £1,000 per ticket

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Players living in Purcell Court, Wellington, Telford have scooped up to £6,000 as their postcode is named as daily prize winners in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The TF1 1YX postcode is one of 20 daily winners across the UK.

Players in Purcell Court, Wellington, are celebrating. Photo: Google

Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winning cash will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.