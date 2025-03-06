Two residents living near Welshpool win big on the postcode lottery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The postcode SY21 8HF situated in Hope came up in the lottery draw for Wednesday, March 5.

Each player won a 'daily prize' sum of £1,000.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson, said: "What a midweek boost for the winners in Hope, Welshpool. I 'hope' they treat themselves with their prizes."

The People’s Postcode Lottery costs £12.25 a month to play, and as the residents in Hope near Welshpool found out, there are guaranteed winners each day.

Players of the lottery have raised more than £1.4 billion for thousands of charities and good causes.

