Town urging residents to share views on new neighbourhood development plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Much Wenlock was one of the first parishes in England to create its neighbourhood plan under the Localism Act 2011.

That plan extended to 2026, and the town council is now reviewing the plan with the intention of extending it to 2038.

The plan covers a range of topics including housing mix; flooding; design and heritage; tackling climate change; transport and getting around; supporting the local economy; environment and biodiversity; community facilities.

Following a community launch event in March, the Steering Group has been working to update the Neighbourhood Plan.

Much Wenlock

Now an open “meet & greet” event is planned for Friday, July 12, which will provide an opportunity for local residents and traders to meet the Steering Group, to hear an update on progress, to ask questions and to provide further feedback.

Mayor and town council chairman, Marcus Themans said: “The Steering Group is making good progress and Much Wenlock Town Council is fully behind this meeting to ensure local people know what’s happening and can help influence the outcome”.

“The meeting opens at 7pm on Friday, July 12 at Priory Hall in the Bull Ring. All are welcome, and light refreshments will be served free of charge.”

Much Wenlock’s Shropshire Councillor and chairman of the Steering Group, Dan Thomas added: “A lot of good work has been done already, and we welcome anyone with relevant experience and spare time to join our band of volunteers. We are keen to maintain the momentum and be able to present this to Shropshire Council in the autumn. If you’re interested, please contact the town council or let us know when you come along to the meeting.”