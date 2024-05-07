Work to start on new pedestrian crossing near primary school along busy road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dan Thomas, who represents Much Wenlock at Shropshire Council said he has been pursuing a crossing on the A458 Bridgnorth Road since even before he was elected three years ago.

Councillor Thomas said work on the 'puffing crossing', which is near Much Wenlock Primary School, is due to begin on May 23.

Dan Thomas (second left) with parents and residents near Much Wenlock Primary School

He said: “This should provide a safer crossing for children, their parents, and the residents of both Oakfield Park and Callaughtons Ash.

“It is also likely to slow traffic heading in either direction when not being used by pedestrians.

“This is a project I’ve been pursuing since being elected in 2021, working with Much Wenlock Town Council and Shropshire Council officers.”

He added that the 40 mph 'buffer zones' are also set for the road but are to be delivered at a later date.