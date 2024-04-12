Emergency services dash to scene of crash involving car and motorbike

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The land ambulance service, police and fire service were scrambled to Gaskell Corner at High Street, Much Wenlock, at 2.41pm on Friday .

A Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said the call to them was classified as a road traffic collision where they were asked to make the vehicles safe.

One fire engine was sent from Much Wenlock.

The fire service said also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police.

They added that it was a "road traffic collision involving motorbike and car. Crews made vehicles safe and assisted police."

The fire service stop message was received at 2:58pm

The AA Traffic News website reported that the crash was initially reported on High Street but was at the A458 Victoria Road affecting traffic both ways at A4169 Smithfield Road (Gaskell Arms Junction).

By 4pm the traffic build up was reported to be clearing.

The ambulance service and police have been asked for more information.