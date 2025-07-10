Three fire crews called to blaze in farmer's field near Much Wenlock

The fire at Shipton, southwest of Much Wenlock, was reported to the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service at around 12.30pm today (Thursday, July 10).

A spokesperson said three fire crews attended, from Much Wenlock, Craven Arms and Bridgnorth stations.

The "field fire" covered around 20 metres by five metres, the spokesperson said, adding that crew, using hosereel jets, were able to extinguish the blaze and dampen down the affected area, with the incident declared under control within 30 minutes of the call coming in.