Picturesque garden trail set to return on Sunday

Sally Bifield, one of the organisers of the event, with Doreen Walker, whose garden features in the trail.

The Much Wenlock trail is part of the Shropshire Historic Churches Trust (SHCT) Open Gardens programme for the year, and features 14 gardens across the town.

The event will see the funds raised split between SHCT and Much Wenlock's own Holy Trinity Church.

Organiser Sally Bifield said that in previous years it had raised as much as £6,000 for the causes, making a huge difference to the upkeep and preservation of some of the county's oldest buildings.

The trail, which features a variety of town and cottage gardens, including some new ones, runs from noon to 5pm.

Tickets, which include a map of the gardens, are available from the Penny Farthing Shop in The Square, for £6 –with admission to the trail free for under 16s.

Holy Trinity Church will be open throughout the day with refreshments available – along with artist in residence Maggie Humphreys who is working at the church as part of an arts and crafts exhibition focussing on the theme 'Celebration of Life'.

Artist in residence Maggie Humphry with one of her paintings.

Mrs Bifield said they were looking forward to welcoming people for the event.

She said: "It is a nice flat little trail to walk around. Most of the gardens are in the centre of Much Wenlock. It is all within walking distance. The church is in the centre and there will be teas from 1pm to 5pm."

Mrs Bifield said there was a wonderful variety of gardens, as well as the chance to see some which have not opened before.

Gill Warrington in her garden which features in the trail.

She said: "Some are cottage gardens, it is a variety, there are three new gardens opening for us this year that have not opened before."

The selection includes the front gardens and the bee garden at the spectacular Wenlock Abbey House.