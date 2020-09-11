Advertising
Anna stops for a reminder of home before continuing 930-mile cycle for wildlife centre
The owner of a Shropshire wildlife rescue centre who is cycling the length of Britain to raise funds was given a boost when she dropped in this week.
Anna Nicholas has passed the halfway point of her 930-mile challenge and on Wednesday she stopped by the Cuan Wildlife Rescue centre near Much Wenlock, who will benefit from her fundraising.
She was able to stop for a hug with her proud mother Megan Morris-Jones, the rescue charity's founder, and cycled briefly with the centre's hospital manager Fran Hill as well as Tim Hughes from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Anna's fundraiser has already passed her £2,000 target and donations are still open. Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Anna-Nicholas07 to learn more and to donate.
