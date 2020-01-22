Road worker seriously injured as he is hit by car in fog near Bridgnorth

The 56-year-old man was rushed to hospital after being hit by a car on the A458 between Much Wenlock and Bridgnorth, just before 11am.

Two ambulances were sent to the scene and the casualty received trauma care before being taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 10.58am to reports of a road traffic accident involving a car and a pedestrian.

✳️ TONIGHT ✳️



🌫️🌫️🌫️



Fog will be an issue again tonight, falling quickly this evening over #Shropshire, take care if your out on the roads. It will remain foggy into the morning. Staying chilly & damp with a minimum of 6c tonight.🌡️ pic.twitter.com/ROicCPnJlJ — Shropshire Weather (@ShropshireWeat1) January 22, 2020

"Two ambulances attended and treated one man, the pedestrian, who had sustained serious injuries.

"He was given trauma care at the scene before being taken to the QE on blue lights."

It is understood the man sustained a broken leg, broken arm and facial injuries.

Police said the road was very foggy at the time the collision took place.