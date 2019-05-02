Refuse site gets 10-year extension

Veolia Environmental Services Ltd were originally granted five-year permission for their 2,500 sq m bulking and storage site in Little Wenlock.

This permission expired earlier this year, but the borough’s planning department have given permission for work at the Dog In The Lane premises to continue until 2029.

After this new extension ends the land should be “restored to agriculture”, as it is only an interim measure and the company have permanent premises planned elsewhere.

In a statement, submitted to the Telford and Wrekin planning department supporting their bid, Veolia pointed out that they took over collection of green and non-recyclable refuse in the borough in April. It added: “Retention of the building will allow the applicant to provide a more robust service to residents.

“The proposed retention of the Dog In The Lane facility will also provide backup to Hortonwood in the unlikely event that it becomes unusable due to fire, road network issues, etc.”

The approval letter, sent to Veolia on Monday, April 29, grants the company permission to use the site until February 17, 2029.

“The site shall then be restored to agriculture in accordance with a scheme to be first submitted to and approved in writing with the Local Planning Authority,” it continues.

“The restoration of this site shall be completed within six months of the cessation.

“The development is only required as an interim measure until permanent facilities are constructed elsewhere in the borough and the site falls within the wider Candles landfill site, where there is a restoration programme.”

The council have also restricted the facility’s operating hours to 7.30am-6pm on weekdays and 8am-1pm on Saturdays.