Villagers double up on memorials

Harley, near Much Wenlock, is one of a few lucky settlements that welcomed back all of its servicemen who left to fight in the First World War, and organisers decided on a memorial bench as a fitting tribute to the 20.

But when they asked for donations from the villagers, the response was overwhelming and meant the volunteers were able to pay for an extra bench and still have more than £1,000 left over to donate to the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

The benches, built less than two miles from Harley, will be situated in the village hall and at St Mary’s Church.

Victoria Todd, one of the volunteers who organised the commemorative bench project, said that village artist Alan Howard designed the benches before a financial appeal was put out.

She said: “We asked the villagers at about that time if they would like to make a donation for the benches. The donations just kept coming in and coming in and we got enough for a bench, but the money still kept coming in so lo and behold, we had another bench made.

"We had already decided that if there was any extra funds left over then we would give it to the Poppy Appeal so that is what we did. We had almost enough for another one again. People have been so generous in the village.”

Resident Nick Martin said: “We are truly delighted with the benches and being able to present a cheque to the Poppy Appeal has re-enforced our community spirit. We have a distinctive memorial to the men of Harley.”

Mrs Wood said that both benches face the nearby Wenlock Edge, what she called “the nicest view in Shropshire”.