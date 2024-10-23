Flood warning removed as river levels fall below risk threshold

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The EA ended the county's flood warning at 4.17pm yesterday (October 22) after more than five days of disruption.

Heavy rainfall caused river levels to peak and exceed their maximum, however, after a dry start to the week, levels have began to decrease.

The agency has confirmed that river levels have now fallen below the flood risk threshold, but the alert will be re-issued if necessary.

The EA is continuing to monitor the situation, however no further significant rainfall is expected in the county over the next few days.

The Environment Agency said: "This Flood Alert has been removed.

Ironbridge flood barriers are being removed.

"River levels have now fallen below the flood risk threshold. We will continue to monitor the forecast and re-issue this alert if necessary. No further significant rainfall is forecast.

"We continue to monitor the situation."

Several flood warnings and alerts were removed over the weekend, including at Rea Brook and Cound Brook, the River Dee from Whitchurch to Chester and River Lugg north of Leominster.

However, the EA warned that flooding was still possible and a threat at the start of the week.

Rivers remained high on Monday after levels at the Buildwas river gauge peaked as well as in Bridgnorth. Ducks were captured taking a moment of rest next to a bench that was submerged in water in the town on Sunday as residents were warned that flooding continued.

Ducks take a break on a bench

Flood defences were erected in Ironbridge, as well as in Shrewsbury, however these are now being dismantled as river levels fall.

The Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWMS) has confirmed a series of public drop-in sessions over ambitious plans to tackle River Severn flooding at a host of affected towns and villages in the region, including Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Newtown, Llanidloes, and Meifod.

They will start next month and run until January next year.