Here's where meetings over ambitious plans to tackle River Severn flooding plaguing the region will take place

The Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWMS) is a major long-term plan being drawn up and led by a partnership of the Environment Agency, Natural Resources Wales, Powys County Council and Shropshire Council.

There will be drop-in session at a host of affected towns and villages across the region, including Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Newtown, Llanidloes, and Meifod.

They will start next month and run until January next year.

The SVWMS is intended to find a way of reducing flooding from the River Severn through 'sensitive' engineering methods, as well as nature-based solutions and sustainable land use management.

Ahead of the drop-in sessions the partnership has explained how is it looking for different ways to pay for the work in a "challenging funding environment".

The drop-in sessions will tell people more about the planned projects, and allow them to ask questions and share their own views on the plans.

The SVWMS said the plans could bring "numerous benefits to communities and businesses across the Severn catchment in England and Wales".

It says they would include 'improved flood risk management' – planned to be achieved through 'slowing the flow of water upstream, reducing the risk of flooding in downstream areas'

It is said that the scheme could also provide 'enhanced biodiversity', 'climate resilience', 'social value', and 'economic benefits'.

A statement from the SVWMS said: "By improving water management and reducing flood risks, the project can protect local businesses and infrastructure, contributing to the overall economic resilience of the region."

David McKnight, Environment Agency Area Flood and Coastal Risk manager for the West Midlands has urged people to attend the sessions.

He said: “Delivering the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme is a long-term solution to sustainable water management and has the potential to better protect thousands of homes and businesses from flood risk across the upper Severn catchment in England and Wales.

“We are looking forward to sharing progress as it is made and for people to contribute and engage with us as the project advances. We want to hear from all areas of the Severn community as we embark on the strategy that the catchment needs to be able to adapt to our changing climate and continue to thrive.

“The new SVWMS website will be a reliable and informative resource for anyone wanting to engage with partners and we will update the venue details of our community drop-in sessions and event summaries there too.”

Gavin Bown, Natural Resources Wales, Head of Operations for Mid Wales said: “This is an ambitious but important project as we face a climate and nature emergency. We are seeing adverse weather events, such as flooding and periods of drought, occurring more frequently than we have experienced in recent decades.

“The Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWMS) is looking at new and innovative ways to supplement our flood risk management activities and help further address these issues through using natural flood management to reduce the risk of flood or drought by working with natural systems.

NRW and Welsh Government are committed to the sustainable management of our natural resources. The SVWMS is a project which could provide us with additional longer-term solutions to sustainably manage water in the Severn catchment. We welcome the opportunity for communities to help inform the scheme.”

Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Leader of Powys County Council, added: "The Severn Valley Water Management Scheme is a significant opportunity to address climate impacts being experienced within our communities in Powys. We're excited to be a partner in this initiative and would encourage participation in the upcoming community events to learn more about the project and the potential opportunities it could bring.”

Meanwhile Councillor Ian Nellins, Deputy Leader and Cabinet member for Climate Change, Environment and Transport at Shropshire Council, said: "The Severn Valley Water Management Scheme represents a significant step forward in our efforts to protect communities and enhance our natural environment. This project not only addresses the immediate flood risks but also supports biodiversity and our fight against climate change.

“We encourage everyone to participate in the upcoming sessions to learn more about the positive impacts this scheme will bring."

The drop-in sessions will be held on the following dates

November 7 – Newtown Library, Park Lane, Newtown, SY16 1EJ

November 26 – Llanidloes - Hanging Gardens Project, Bethel St, Llanidloes SY18 6BS

December 10 – Meifod – Meifod Cobra Rugby Club, Meifod, SY22 6HF

January 13 – Oswestry – Oswestry Memorial Hall, Smithfield Street, Oswestry, SY11 2EG

January 29 – Shrewsbury – Shropshire Wildlife Trust, 193 Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury SY2 6AH