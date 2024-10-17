Police investigating after two electric bikes stolen from garage of Bridgnorth property

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police officer and PCSO for Bridgnorth, Amanda Leek posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page yesterday (October 16) revealing the incident that occurred overnight between Monday, October 14 and Tuesday, October 15.

The garage theft was at a property on Severn Street in Bridgnorth. Police say a white 'High Bike' with front suspension, and a black 'Bianchi' dual suspension, carbon-framed bikes were stolen.

The officer is appealing for information from any residents who may have seen anything.

The post said: "We are investigating a Garage theft which occurred on Severn street, Bridgnorth.

"The theft occurred overnight October 14 to 15 when the owner discovered at around 11am on the 15th that his two Electric bikes had been stolen.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

"If you have information regarding this incident please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00165_I_15102024

"If your not comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."