Rotary appeal for Severn Valley train ride support

A Rotary club is appealing to the public to support a train trip in aid of the landslip at the Severn Valley Railway’s Hampton Loade venue.

The £20 a head ride is on offer from Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club whose president David Morris is a keen fan of the Severn Valley Railway.

He said today: “I do hope that as many people as possible will support the SVR in its very difficult hour of need and at the same time enjoy a good day out.

“It isn’t something we do very often and so it would be wonderful if Rotarians as well as members of the public could join the club on the day.

“Our Shrewsbury Severn Rotary banner will be on full display on the station entrance forecourt at Kidderminster Station.”

As there is currently no through route, the ride will be on a diesel multiple unit pulled train from Kidderminster up to the Highley Museum and then back down to Bewdley for lunch.

Timings are:

Depart Kidderminster Station (DY10 1QX) 9.45am to Hampton Loade

Depart Hampton Loade at 10.30am to Highley

Visit The Engine House at Highley 10.45am - 12 noon

Depart Highley at 12.15pm to Bewdley

Visit Bewdley town 12.35pm - 3.15pm

Depart Bewdley at 3.30pm, arriving in Kidderminster at 3.45pm