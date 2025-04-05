Bridgnorth Cliff Railway opening delayed after water works block station passage ahead of annual tractor run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire funicular train has been closed while contractors have been carrying out routine maintenance at the site.

The railway had hoped to reopen at the weekend – just in time for Shropshire's 26th Vintage Tractor Run set to descend on the town on Sunday.

However, as soon as works on the Cliff Railway finished, Severn Trent Water began digging up the sewers outside the attractions bottom station in Low Town.

Owner Malvern Tipping said: “As soon as our concreting works were concluded at the Cliff Railway, Severn Trent Water commenced street works in Stoneway Passage

“Stoneway Passage is the publicly owned alleyway which leads to our Bottom Station where it also connects with the Stoneway Steps.

Experts are working to change the ropes on Bridgnorth's Cliff Railway.

“Following representations from us, Severn Trent Water had advised that it would place additional personnel on the job with a view to completing the works within five days. Unfortunately, this has not materialised.

“Operatives working for Severn Trent arrived on Tuesday to close Stoneway Passage and to excavate a trench. They have not been seen since. The latest information that we have is that Severn Trent hopes to return to the job next week.

“No further indication has been given as the when the Severn Trent works will be completed and as to when Stoneway Passage will be re-opened.

“Meanwhile, due to the street closure, we will have to remain closed not only on weekdays, but also during this coming weekend. We are bitterly disappointed not to be able to offer our passengers a service this weekend.

“Normally, we like to support the Tractor Run, which will be taking place this weekend. Our apologies to our passengers, local traders and the Tractor Run for our being unable to open this weekend.”

Jessica Hamlett, Severn Trent Waste Team Lead for Shropshire, said works been hampered after the discovery of other underground utilities and have now been postponed.

She added that Stoneway Passage would now be reopened and the repairs conducted

She said: “A team was at Stoneway Passage this week to start work on the excavation and repair of a Victorian Culvert that runs under the alleyway. However, once we’d dug trial holes we discovered additional unmapped utilities and will need to coordinate these works with those suppliers.

“As a result, we will be reinstating and reopening Stoneway Passage and will reschedule this work out of peak season.”

