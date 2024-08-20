Hundreds take a pew at art exhibition launch
More than 200 people paid a visit to Bridgnorth church on Friday as an annual art exhibition with a difference returned to the town.
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Art Among the Pews sees the works from the members of Bridgnorth Art Society displayed in St Leonard's Church in High Town.
Around 150 piece of art works in varied styles and mediums, including paintings and sculpture, on display among the church's pews from the group's 78 members.
On Friday, around 200 visitors paid a visit to the church after local artist Sean Counley opened the exhibition.
Art Among The Pews runs until August 28 between 11am and 4pm every day. Entry is free.