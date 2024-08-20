Hundreds take a pew at art exhibition launch

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Art Among the Pews sees the works from the members of Bridgnorth Art Society displayed in St Leonard's Church in High Town.

The exhibiiton opened on Friday

Around 150 piece of art works in varied styles and mediums, including paintings and sculpture, on display among the church's pews from the group's 78 members.

Bridgnorth Art Society members at the launch (Left to right) Vic Commander, Judith Tranter, Deborah Williams, Sean Counley, Donnie Seymour, Penny Barker and Lesley Williams

On Friday, around 200 visitors paid a visit to the church after local artist Sean Counley opened the exhibition.

Art Among The Pews runs until August 28 between 11am and 4pm every day. Entry is free.