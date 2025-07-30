Shropshire Star
I escaped to a Shropshire market town split in two with pubs and businesses where people remember your name

This unique market town carries all the charm of Shropshire - and is a place where people always make time for each other.

By Geha Pandey
Bridgnorth is a unique town, split into two: High Town and Low Town. 

Connecting the two parts is a cliff railway, which also happens to be England’s oldest and steepest inland electric funicular railway. 

It’s been serving the community up and down the 111ft sandstone cliffs for more than a century - and it won’t be slowing down anytime soon. 

Tom Burgoyne, who works at Bridgnorth Cliff Railway. Photo: Steve Leath
We popped in to speak to Tom Burgoyne, who operates the railway. 

Originally from Glasgow, Tom moved to Bridgnorth 20 years ago for a job opportunity.

And once he was offered a full-time position, Tom told the Shropshire Star he never looked back. 

“I saw it was a nice place to live, and so when I got the chance I moved here,” Tom said. 

He said he enjoys how rural and how friendly the town is - and how much it has to offer.

The Severn Valley Railway in Bridgnorth. Photo: Steve Leath
“There's a lot to see. It's a nice little town. Things to do here as well.

“There’s a lot of little shops where you can buy local goods. And you can see a lot of history in that industry.”

Walking down Castle Street, we were compelled to pop into the Old Castle, a place Tom said is the best in town for food.

The site has been home to a pub for the last 400 years, we were told, but the current owner took over only two decades ago.

