I escaped to a Shropshire market town split in two with pubs and businesses where people remember your name

Bridgnorth is a unique town, split into two: High Town and Low Town.

Connecting the two parts is a cliff railway, which also happens to be England’s oldest and steepest inland electric funicular railway.

It’s been serving the community up and down the 111ft sandstone cliffs for more than a century - and it won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

Tom Burgoyne, who works at Bridgnorth Cliff Railway. Photo: Steve Leath

We popped in to speak to Tom Burgoyne, who operates the railway.

Originally from Glasgow, Tom moved to Bridgnorth 20 years ago for a job opportunity.

And once he was offered a full-time position, Tom told the Shropshire Star he never looked back.

“I saw it was a nice place to live, and so when I got the chance I moved here,” Tom said.

He said he enjoys how rural and how friendly the town is - and how much it has to offer.

The Severn Valley Railway in Bridgnorth. Photo: Steve Leath

“There's a lot to see. It's a nice little town. Things to do here as well.

“There’s a lot of little shops where you can buy local goods. And you can see a lot of history in that industry.”

Walking down Castle Street, we were compelled to pop into the Old Castle, a place Tom said is the best in town for food.

The site has been home to a pub for the last 400 years, we were told, but the current owner took over only two decades ago.