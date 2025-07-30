I escaped to a Shropshire market town split in two with pubs and businesses where people remember your name
This unique market town carries all the charm of Shropshire - and is a place where people always make time for each other.
Bridgnorth is a unique town, split into two: High Town and Low Town.
Connecting the two parts is a cliff railway, which also happens to be England’s oldest and steepest inland electric funicular railway.
It’s been serving the community up and down the 111ft sandstone cliffs for more than a century - and it won’t be slowing down anytime soon.
We popped in to speak to Tom Burgoyne, who operates the railway.
Originally from Glasgow, Tom moved to Bridgnorth 20 years ago for a job opportunity.
And once he was offered a full-time position, Tom told the Shropshire Star he never looked back.
“I saw it was a nice place to live, and so when I got the chance I moved here,” Tom said.
He said he enjoys how rural and how friendly the town is - and how much it has to offer.
“There's a lot to see. It's a nice little town. Things to do here as well.
“There’s a lot of little shops where you can buy local goods. And you can see a lot of history in that industry.”
Walking down Castle Street, we were compelled to pop into the Old Castle, a place Tom said is the best in town for food.
The site has been home to a pub for the last 400 years, we were told, but the current owner took over only two decades ago.