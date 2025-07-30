Stunning Georgian countryside home in more than 10 acres with stables is up for sale

Faintree Hall has been within its current ownership for 45 years, and retained a "huge amount" of its characterful features, originality and grandeur.

The stunning eight-bedroom property with a self-contained apartment, more than 10 acres of land, beautiful formal gardens and equestrian facilities has recently hit the market with a guide price of £1.75 million with Knight Frank Estate agents.

Faintree Hall near Bridgnorth has been listed for sale. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove

The listing states that a "large flagged hallway provides a wonderful centrepiece and a magnificent entrance" to the property.

The entrance leads to reception rooms including a morning room, dining room and drawing room. Beyond the dining room is a snooker room that boasts access out to the property's rear grounds.

The snooker room. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove

A "grand" staircase rises to the first floor where there are six bedrooms and three bathrooms. The principal bedroom is said to offer "fantastic views over the grounds and surrounding countryside".

Stairs rise to a second floor that has been recently used as a an independent apartment consisting of four double bedrooms and two bathrooms, a kitchen breakfast room and sitting room.

Inside Faintree Hall near Bridgnorth. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove

The home near Bridgnorth sits within 10.8 acres of land and features pools of water and a range of outbuildings.

The listing says: "Faintree Hall is a supremely handsome and notable Georgian country house, predominately dating back to the Georgian Era with later Victorian extensions.

"Approached via a long sweeping gravel driveway, which forks to either a formal gravel sweep in front of the hall, or to a large rear courtyard, Faintree Hall stands centrally within its 10.8 acres, occupying a commanding position with beautiful private surroundings.

Magnificent gardens at Faintree Hall near Bridgnorth. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove

"The immediate formal grounds provide thoughtful and mature planting, with two large pools to the front of the house and a fantastic historic part-walled garden to the east.

"Surrounding the rear courtyard is a beautiful homestead, consisting of several Victorian stables, a tack room and a large double bay two storey barn. Adjacent to the barn is what is believed to be a former groom's cottage and brick-built dog kennels.

Outbuildings including stabling. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove

"At the head of the courtyard access is a detached barn, believed to be a former coach house. This building has previously had permission for conversion into residential use, although this has now lapsed. Ideal for equestrians is a bridleway accessible through the neighbouring property onto quiet country lanes ideal for horses.

"The grounds and buildings work incredibly well in providing a picturesque environment, whilst protecting the integrity of the Hall."

Faintree Hall near Bridgnorth has been listed for sale. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove

