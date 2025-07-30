Nearly £40k awarded to safety initiatives for Shropshire schoolchildren

John Campion has committed £39k to two Crucial Crew initiatives that provide safety training events for schoolchildren in Shropshire.

Shrewsbury and Oswestry Crucial Crew will be given £8k for the next three years, totaling £24K, while Bridgnorth and District Crucial Crew will be given £5k, totalling £15k over three years.

The money will help the Shrewsbury and Oswestry group provide three 10-day safety events for up to 1,560 children each year at 50 primary schools in Shropshire.

The events give schoolchildren vital life skills that will help keep them safe; including road, rail, and water safety training.

The workshops are developed and delivered by specialists from the police, fire service, health authority and other experts.

The Bridgnorth group will use the funding to provide safety courses to children about to leave primary school, the aim being to raise awareness of the issues that might affect their health or wellbeing, including circumstances where they or others may be exposed to danger.

Mr Campion said: “Keeping vulnerable people - including children - safe, is at the heart of my West Mercia Safer Communities Plan.

“Protecting them and keeping them from harm’s way, means giving them the tools to recognise danger and what to do should they be confronted by it.

“By working with partnership organisations and policing with the community, we can make West Mercia safer and stronger together.”

Chair of Bridgnorth and South Shropshire Crucial Crew, Chris Aked said: “The PCC's support really helps us to organise the event.

“It's appreciated by parents and teachers but, more importantly, by more than 800 children every year. They learn and enjoy a wonderful day at the same time."

Geof Proffitt, deputy chairman and trustee fundraiser of Shrewsbury & Oswestry Crucial Crew, said: “This year over 1400 children have been safely prepared for life in senior mainstream education, where at first they will be quite vulnerable and impressionable as they settle down.”

The PCC has helped provide funding to support Crucial Crew since 2021.