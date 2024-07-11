Couple who have run pub for 30 years get green light to add extension and more seating

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In May, the owners of The Cider House in Wootton near Bridgnorth applied for planning permission for an extension to provide additional seating for their patrons.

According to the application, Mr and Mrs Jervis have run the pub with their family for more than 30 years, during which time it has become increasingly popular with families.

"Over recent years there has been a large increase in families coming for meals to the public house," the application states.

"As the current layout of the public house is made up of numerous small rooms it is not well suited to welcome families/family dining.

The Cider House, Wootton. Photo: Shropshire Planning portal

"During the Covid-19 pandemic the applicants set up a marquee over the outdoor seating area, which allowed families to sit and eat away from the bar. Whilst this has been popular it is only functional in the good weather.

"The proposed development is a comparable replacement of the temporary marquee providing an undercover all-year-round seating area for families."

On Tuesday, Shropshire Council's planning department gave the plans the thumbs-up, stating that the development would "support a rural business without adverse impact on the surrounding built and natural environment".

Tabitha Lythe, planning and development services manager, added: "The development would not result in disproportionate additions over and above the size of the original building and would therefore not be inappropriate development within the green belt."

The couple will have three years to begin work on building the extension.